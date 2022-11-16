Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Up 15.3% in October

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,360,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 11,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 33,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

About Hillman Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

