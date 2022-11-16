Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys 875,344 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,344 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up 8.0% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 1.34% of Teladoc Health worth $71,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 19.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 38.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 50.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,845 shares of company stock valued at $216,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.96. 66,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $137.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Berenberg Bank cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

