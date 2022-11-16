HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HNI. Sidoti cut shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 148,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,054. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. HNI has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.54%. HNI’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $41,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,012.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in HNI by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in HNI by 988.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in HNI by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in HNI by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.