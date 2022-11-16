Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,393. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $223.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.12 and its 200 day moving average is $187.07. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.