HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.14

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.
HORIBA Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.03.
HORIBA Company Profile
HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.
