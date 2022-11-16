Horizen Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.37 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. Horizen has a market cap of $122.49 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.13 or 0.00061509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00237207 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00087505 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

