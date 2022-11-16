Horizen Tops One Day Volume of $6.27 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Horizen has a market cap of $132.61 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.16 or 0.00061392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00235258 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00088780 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,046,744 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

