Horizen Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Horizen has a market cap of $132.61 million and $6.27 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.16 or 0.00061392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00235258 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00088780 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,046,744 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

