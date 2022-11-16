Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

