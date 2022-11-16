Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) PT Lowered to $80.00

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

HHC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

NYSE HHC traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.38. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 12.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 10.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

