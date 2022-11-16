Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) PT Lowered to $80.00

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

HHC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE HHC traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.38. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 12.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 10.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.