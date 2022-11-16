HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in HP by 7.1% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in HP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

