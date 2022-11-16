H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.

HR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.82.

HR.UN traded down C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.26. 243,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,096. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

