Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.40.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $86.20 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after buying an additional 474,074 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 318.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

