Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.40.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $86.20 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
