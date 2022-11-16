HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 711,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

HUBS stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,372. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 208,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

