Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Shares Up 16.7%

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating) shares shot up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 304,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 176,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Hudson Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Hudson Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 31.1% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.