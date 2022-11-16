Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM traded up $8.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,294. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.