HUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.33 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $15,131.80 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get HUSD alerts:

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD’s genesis date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

