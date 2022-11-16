HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at $1,222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.5% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,699. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

