Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,123,600 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 7,042,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 576.1 days.

Hydro One Stock Performance

HRNNF remained flat at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $28.29.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.