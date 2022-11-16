IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

IBEX Stock Up 3.4 %

IBEX stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

