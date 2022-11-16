Icapital Wealth LLC Acquires 15,649 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 629.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.6% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $226,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 52,785 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $3,059,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Guggenheim started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 4.6 %

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNOW traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.90. The company had a trading volume of 60,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

