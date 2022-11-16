Icapital Wealth LLC Buys 31,017 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Icapital Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,017 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.2% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 536,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,501,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

