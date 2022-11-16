Icapital Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Icapital Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after buying an additional 779,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after buying an additional 680,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $43,817,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. 130,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,882. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30.

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.