Icapital Wealth LLC Has $727,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Icapital Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 211.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 196,442.9% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 682,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,832,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

