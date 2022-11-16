Icapital Wealth LLC Invests $244,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,346 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. 370,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,033,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

