Icapital Wealth LLC Purchases 1,376 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Icapital Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.71. 70,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

