Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires Shares of 150,000 JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.18% of JELD-WEN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.9% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 304,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $27.59.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

