Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Increases Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 194.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chemours by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chemours by 87.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 492,475 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 326.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chemours to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.