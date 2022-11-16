Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $147,000 in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMACA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,463. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

