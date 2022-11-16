Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases 13,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.49% of Myers Industries worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myers Industries

Myers Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,957.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,491. The company has a market capitalization of $797.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Myers Industries

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

