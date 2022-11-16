Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases 16,000 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up approximately 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.11% of Hexcel worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 38.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Vertical Research boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

