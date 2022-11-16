Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Raises Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

OSK traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

