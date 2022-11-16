Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.44. 27,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

