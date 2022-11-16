Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 7,700 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sempra by 128.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.81. 21,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,330. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

