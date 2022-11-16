Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes $2.65 Million Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 252,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.16% of Vector Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 846,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after buying an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 406,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 366,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 30,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

