ICON (ICX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.88 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, ICON has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $141.44 million and $3.88 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15934522 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $6,491,839.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

