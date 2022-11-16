Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 557,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of ICVX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 49,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,766. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Icosavax will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
