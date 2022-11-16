IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,299,500 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 1,515,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,443.9 days.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IDXAF remained flat at $0.06 on Wednesday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

