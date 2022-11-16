IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.87

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.87 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 105.20 ($1.24). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.20), with a volume of 1,194,419 shares traded.

IG Design Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1,133.33.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides celebrations products, including greetings cards, gift wraps, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware products, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, calendars and diaries, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Featured Articles

