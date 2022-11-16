IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64. 315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 520,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at $692,684.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $901,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 66,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,743 and have sold 55,000 shares valued at $1,193,107. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.