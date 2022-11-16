IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 3.7%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 1,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.
IGM Biosciences Trading Up 3.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -0.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Featured Articles
