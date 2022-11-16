IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 3.7%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 1,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,138.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 66,328 shares of company stock worth $1,152,743 and have sold 55,000 shares worth $1,193,107. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.