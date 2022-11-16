Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

ITW stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

