Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 120,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 178,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Image Scan Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

Image Scan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.