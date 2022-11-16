Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $6.96. Immersion shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 1,749,803 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Immersion Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $235.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Activity

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin bought 16,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $94,046.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 621,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,759.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 16,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,076.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 160,501 shares of company stock valued at $857,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 23.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

