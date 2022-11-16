Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Immersion Price Performance
Shares of Immersion stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.45. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.96%.
Insider Transactions at Immersion
Institutional Trading of Immersion
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Immersion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Immersion by 72.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter worth $485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Immersion by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
