Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Immersion stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.45. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,376.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,376.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 16,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,076.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 160,501 shares of company stock valued at $857,916 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Immersion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Immersion by 72.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter worth $485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Immersion by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

