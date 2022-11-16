Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Trading Up 5%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Immune Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile



Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

