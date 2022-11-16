Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of IMCR traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 447,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,043. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after buying an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 613,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $2,725,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Immunocore

IMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.