Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immutep by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Immutep in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Immutep by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the second quarter worth $153,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Immutep stock remained flat at $2.18 on Wednesday. 542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Immutep has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemo-immunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

