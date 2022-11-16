Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 55.40 Per Share

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.65) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Impellam Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Impellam Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:IPEL opened at GBX 653.84 ($7.68) on Wednesday. Impellam Group has a 1-year low of GBX 406 ($4.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 700 ($8.23). The stock has a market cap of £294.88 million and a PE ratio of 2,258.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 570.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 499.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.14.
About Impellam Group
