Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,021,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 494,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.48% of Imperial Oil worth $157,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,458,000 after purchasing an additional 188,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,081,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,289,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.63. 13,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

